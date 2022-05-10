SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 5.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $847,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 241,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.09. 3,590,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,214. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

