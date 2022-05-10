SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,814,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,374. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.