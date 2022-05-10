SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.41. 619,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

