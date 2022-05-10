SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,739 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $46,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $322.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.37 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

