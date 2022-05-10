SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.