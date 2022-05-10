SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $13,363.97 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 223% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,210,992 coins and its circulating supply is 10,964,010 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

