Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 171937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

