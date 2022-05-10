Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 171937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)
Featured Stories
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.