SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 194,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

SP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,914. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $662.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

