Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

SWX stock opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

