Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $43.83. 6,403,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,206. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

