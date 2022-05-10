Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $43.83. 6,403,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,206. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
