SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,434.25 or 1.00106642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00106648 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.