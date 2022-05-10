SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.74

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 4331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 103.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
