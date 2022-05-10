SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.74

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 4331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 103.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

