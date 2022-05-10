Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 222521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$56.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

