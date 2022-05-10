Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

