SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

SNC stock opened at C$25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.31. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$24.14 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

