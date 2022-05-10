Smith Salley & Associates Takes $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.25. 360,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

