Smith Salley & Associates Sells 678 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

