Smith Salley & Associates Sells 3,539 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 108,194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,423,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,174,000 after purchasing an additional 768,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,974,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

