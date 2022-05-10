Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.99. 1,496,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

