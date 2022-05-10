Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 2,313 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 73,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

