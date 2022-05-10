Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,257,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 224,317 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. 1,905,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

