Smith Salley & Associates Buys 682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 10,338,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,750. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

