Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. 59,969,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,788,125. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $288.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

