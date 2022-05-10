SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.12

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 213024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.92.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

