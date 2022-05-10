Smaugs NFT Reaches Market Cap of $747,610.18 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $747,610.18 and $177,299.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

