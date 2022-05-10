SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.19

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.19 and last traded at C$28.21, with a volume of 224916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

