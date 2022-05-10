SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.01

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 101495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get SLM alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.