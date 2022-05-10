SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.01

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 101495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $5,704,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

