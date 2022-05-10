SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,460. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

