Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

ZZZ stock opened at C$26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

