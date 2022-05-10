Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

SKX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 75,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 170.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

