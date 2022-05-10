Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 87,631 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 87,631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 404,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 149,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 170,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

