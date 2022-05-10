Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 349,472 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $92,170,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Avantor by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

