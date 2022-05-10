Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,203 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.