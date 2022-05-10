Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

