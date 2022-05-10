Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Insulet were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $188.05 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.