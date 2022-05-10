Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 94,600 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in UGI were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UGI by 188.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UGI by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

