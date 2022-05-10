Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,157,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,756,000 after buying an additional 570,645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

