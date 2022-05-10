Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

