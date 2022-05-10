Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

