Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

NYSE WHR opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

