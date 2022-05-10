Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 847,800 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 1.64% of Innoviva worth $19,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

