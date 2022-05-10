SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. SiriusPoint has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

