Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Trading Down 24.1%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 24.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 127,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 47,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

