SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

SIBCoin (SIB) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $4.61 million and $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,009.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.93 or 0.07568324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00258934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00742859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00077749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00552870 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005731 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.