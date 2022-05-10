SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 2,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $503.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

