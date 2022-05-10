SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SIBN opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SI-BONE by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

