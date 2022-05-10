Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 1,874,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.