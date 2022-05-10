Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,850,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.71. 10,354,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $396.51 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.41 and a 200 day moving average of $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

