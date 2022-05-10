Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,905,000 after purchasing an additional 274,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 6,030,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,226. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

